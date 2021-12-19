Subscribe Today
EU

O’Reilly says events in member states ‘may be existential threat to EU’

Worrying trends in Poland and Hungary with regard to democracy and respect for the rule of law are bigger threat than Brexit, EU ombudsman says

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent
19th December, 2021
Emily O’Reilly: the European Ombudsman spoke about the EU’s response to events in Poland and Hungry with regard to issues like respect for the rule of law and press freedom

The threat to the rule of law and democracy from certain member states may represent the biggest existential threat to the European Union and requires a strong response, Emily O’Reilly has said.

The European Ombudsman made the comments at a event run by the European Movement, an organisation seeking to increase public understanding of the EU.

Speaking about worrying trends in Poland and Hungary with regard to respect for the rule of law,...

