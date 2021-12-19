O’Reilly says events in member states ‘may be existential threat to EU’
Worrying trends in Poland and Hungary with regard to democracy and respect for the rule of law are bigger threat than Brexit, EU ombudsman says
The threat to the rule of law and democracy from certain member states may represent the biggest existential threat to the European Union and requires a strong response, Emily O’Reilly has said.
The European Ombudsman made the comments at a event run by the European Movement, an organisation seeking to increase public understanding of the EU.
Speaking about worrying trends in Poland and Hungary with regard to respect for the rule of law,...
