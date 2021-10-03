Lucinda Creighton: We need western Balkan states as much as they need us
Unless the EU moves towards their accession, states like Albania and Serbia will become pawns in the political games of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping
Angela Merkel’s decision to visit the western Balkans in her final week as German chancellor was poignant and pointed. Throughout her 16 years as Europe’s most important leader, she provided hope and leadership for the countries of that region when other European leaders abysmally failed to do so.
It was no coincidence that one of Merkel’s parting acts was to visit Albania and Serbia. She wanted to reinforce the message that the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Aidan Regan: Diversity of German politics and culture reflected in post-Merkel politics
Germany’s centre-left Social Democrats won last Sunday’s election, but the vote also revealed that Germany is now firmly a multi-party federal state, where collaboration among parties will be vital