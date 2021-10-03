Subscribe Today
Lucinda Creighton: We need western Balkan states as much as they need us

Unless the EU moves towards their accession, states like Albania and Serbia will become pawns in the political games of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping

Lucinda Creighton
3rd October, 2021
It was no coincidence that one of Angela Merkel’s parting acts was to visit Albania and Serbia. Picture: Getty

Angela Merkel’s decision to visit the western Balkans in her final week as German chancellor was poignant and pointed. Throughout her 16 years as Europe’s most important leader, she provided hope and leadership for the countries of that region when other European leaders abysmally failed to do so.

It was no coincidence that one of Merkel’s parting acts was to visit Albania and Serbia. She wanted to reinforce the message that the...

