Lucinda Creighton: Europe must face reality and stop enabling Putin’s warmongering
The EU’s western states, dependent on Russian gas, have favoured a policy of appeasement towards Vladimir Putin. It has to end now
The need for a coherent EU common security and defence policy has never been so apparent, but perhaps has never been further away. The Ukrainian crisis has exposed the fault lines in Europe’s understanding of Russia and the threat it poses.
It has also laid bare the naivety of believing that economic interests can somehow be compartmentalised or detached from security. In an increasingly globalised and interdependent world, geopolitics is even more...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Coveney warns against creating ‘self-fulfilling prophecies’ in Ukraine conflict
Minister welcomes call to tone down rhetoric and says government will work with Irish companies who may be affected by western sanctions on Russia
O’Reilly says events in member states ‘may be existential threat to EU’
Worrying trends in Poland and Hungary with regard to democracy and respect for the rule of law are bigger threat than Brexit, EU ombudsman says
Aidan Regan: Diversity of German politics and culture reflected in post-Merkel politics
Germany’s centre-left Social Democrats won last Sunday’s election, but the vote also revealed that Germany is now firmly a multi-party federal state, where collaboration among parties will be vital
Lucinda Creighton: We need western Balkan states as much as they need us
Unless the EU moves towards their accession, states like Albania and Serbia will become pawns in the political games of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping