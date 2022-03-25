John Walsh: The EU has our back, so it’s time we reciprocated
Sinn Féin had better thaw out its icy attitude towards Europe if it wants support for a united Ireland
There is a sizeable disconnect in this country between how people view membership of the EU and how they vote. The most obvious example of this yawning chasm is the election of Clare Daly and Mick Wallace in the last European Parliament elections in 2019.
Both politicians are hostile to the EU, and seem to have spent much of their time as MEPs on fact-finding missions to various autocracies around the world. Their record of defending...
