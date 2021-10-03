Subscribe Today
Log In

EU

Aidan Regan: Diversity of German politics and culture reflected in post-Merkel politics

Germany’s centre-left Social Democrats won last Sunday’s election, but the vote also revealed that Germany is now firmly a multi-party federal state, where collaboration among parties will be vital

Aidan Regan

 @aidan_regan
3rd October, 2021
Aidan Regan: Diversity of German politics and culture reflected in post-Merkel politics
Franziska Giffey, co-leader of the German Social Democratic, Olaf Scholz, the SPD Party's candidate for chancellor, and Manuela Schwesig, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's state premier. Picture: Christof Stache/Getty

The headline takeaway from last Sunday’s election in Germany is that the centre-left Social Democrats won. They emerged as the biggest party with 25.7 per cent of the vote.

This is only the fourth time in German history that the Social Democrats (SPD) have finished ahead of the conservative centre-right, the Union of CDU/CSU, who had their worst election ever, taking 24.1 per cent of the vote.

Relative to the 2017 election, and contrary...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

It was no coincidence that one of Angela Merkel’s parting acts was to visit Albania and Serbia. Picture: Getty

Lucinda Creighton: We need western Balkan states as much as they need us

EU Lucinda Creighton 2 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1