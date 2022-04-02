Taking a stance: What we should talk about when we talk about Irish neutrality

Garret FitzGerald was no fan of neutrality. A former taoiseach and former minister for foreign affairs, and the son of Desmond FitzGerald, another former minister for foreign affairs, his opposition started young by his own account. In 1949, at the tender age of 12, he and his brother “initiated a correspondence in the Irish Independent in favour of Nato membership”.

FitzGerald would later tell a foreign affairs conference in 1997 – long after his political...