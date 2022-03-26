Poll shows 46% in favour of Irish troops serving in European army
Almost half of people polled say they would vote yes in a referendum on the issue and 48 per cent believe Ireland should join Nato
Almost half of Irish voters would be willing to support a referendum motion for Irish troops to serve in a potential future European army.
The latest Business Post/Red C poll was carried out as EU foreign ministers agreed last week to the creation of an EU rapid reaction force of up to 5,000 troops as part of a common European defence policy.
The poll found that 46 per cent of people surveyed would...
