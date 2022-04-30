Subscribe Today
Dan O’Brien: The main reason to join Nato is the most obvious one – safety

Finland and Sweden, two peaceful Ireland-sized nations, are making moves to join Nato – and there are few good reasons why we shouldn’t join too

Dan O'Brien
30th April, 2022
The flags of member countries at Nato headquarters in Brussels: the case for joining Nato is simple. We live in a dangerous and unpredictable world. Picture: Mikhail Palinchak

Last week, Finland and Sweden moved to join Nato. The two Nordic countries are joining the alliance for one reason and one reason only: doing so will make them safer. It is my strongly held view that following them into the alliance would be the most effective way to protect this country in the months, years and decades ahead.

All other reasons for joining Nato are effectively irrelevant. The first and last consideration of any...

