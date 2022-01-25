Subscribe Today
Log In

Charities

Government cancels €950k annual grant for public database of non-profits

A review by the Department of Public Expenditure found that Benefacts, which is shutting down in March, was not providing ‘sufficient quantifiable value’

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
25th January, 2022
Government cancels €950k annual grant for public database of non-profits
Anna Visser, social justice advocate and researcher, at the launch of Benefacts.ie with Minister Paschal Donohoe and Patricia Quinn, managing director of Benefacts, in 2016.

The government has terminated a €950,000 annual grant for a public database on the non-profit sector, after a review found it was not providing any “sufficient quantifiable value”.

Benefacts, which publishes information about the income of around 20,000 charities, community groups and voluntary groups, is shutting down in March due to the loss of the state funding.

It had a high-profile board of unpaid voluntary directors, including Rory Coveney, the brother of Simon Coveney,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Michael Kiely, the former chief executive of ChildFund Ireland.

Beleaguered ChildFund Ireland ‘open to takeovers or mergers’

Charities Barry J Whyte
Michael Kiely, who served as ChildFund chief executive between 2003 and 2017, on a trip to Zambia

ChildFund Ireland was warned in 2017 over ‘excessive’ salaries to key managers

Charities Barry J Whyte
Caitriona Twomey, Cork Penny Dinners: ‘No two days are the same here. While we have regulars who call every day, we also have people who are coming here for the first time.’ Picture: John Allen

‘The number one rule is that we never judge anyone’

Charities Donal O'Keeffe
The recently published accounts say that “the charity is dependent on ChildFund International for future financial support and based on the charity’s financial projections

Embattled Irish arm of ChildFund gets €60k

Charities Barry J Whyte

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1