ChildFund Ireland was warned in 2017 over ‘excessive’ salaries to key managers

ChildFund Ireland was warned as far back as 2017 that its salaries to key management were “excessive and may be considered tantamount to mismanagement of public funds”.

The revelations are contained in a report published by the Charities Regulator, which has been investigating ChildFund Ireland since April 2020.

The report found that the board of ChildFund took inadequate action to address issues with the charity’s structure and wage costs at a time when it was...