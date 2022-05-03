Subscribe Today
Log In

Charities

ChildFund Ireland to be merged into parent after censure by watchdog

A Charities Regulator report on the overseas aid charity found excessive executive pay was ‘tantamount to mismanagement of public funds’

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
3rd May, 2022
ChildFund Ireland to be merged into parent after censure by watchdog
ChildFund Ireland project: the charity was the subject of a report by the Charities Regulator which found excessive spending on salaries and expenses and inadequate oversight by its board

ChildFund Ireland, the beleaguered Irish overseas aid charity, is in the process of being merged into its international parent organisation, ChildFund International (CFI).

The move is detailed in a note in the latest accounts for ChildFund, which state that “the charity is in a process with [CFI] with a view to [CFI] taking control of the operations and the charity becoming more integrated” with its parent.

The accounts add that “the charity is...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Anna Visser, social justice advocate and researcher, at the launch of Benefacts.ie with Minister Paschal Donohoe and Patricia Quinn, managing director of Benefacts, in 2016.

Government cancels €950k annual grant for public database of non-profits

Charities Michael Brennan
Michael Kiely, the former chief executive of ChildFund Ireland.

Beleaguered ChildFund Ireland ‘open to takeovers or mergers’

Charities Barry J Whyte
Michael Kiely, who served as ChildFund chief executive between 2003 and 2017, on a trip to Zambia

ChildFund Ireland was warned in 2017 over ‘excessive’ salaries to key managers

Charities Barry J Whyte
Caitriona Twomey, Cork Penny Dinners: ‘No two days are the same here. While we have regulars who call every day, we also have people who are coming here for the first time.’ Picture: John Allen

‘The number one rule is that we never judge anyone’

Charities Donal O'Keeffe

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1