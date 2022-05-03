ChildFund Ireland to be merged into parent after censure by watchdog
A Charities Regulator report on the overseas aid charity found excessive executive pay was ‘tantamount to mismanagement of public funds’
ChildFund Ireland, the beleaguered Irish overseas aid charity, is in the process of being merged into its international parent organisation, ChildFund International (CFI).
The move is detailed in a note in the latest accounts for ChildFund, which state that “the charity is in a process with [CFI] with a view to [CFI] taking control of the operations and the charity becoming more integrated” with its parent.
The accounts add that “the charity is...
