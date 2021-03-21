Subscribe Today
Buckley winds down Haiti charity

Haven Community Foundation, founded by the former INM chairman and supported by Denis O’Brien, had faced funding problems

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
21st March, 2021
Buckley winds down Haiti charity
Leslie Buckley and Denis O’Brien: charity was supported by O’Brien Pic: Newscom

Haven Community Foundation, the charity founded by businessman Leslie Buckley and his wife Carmel has been winding down over the past year, it has emerged.

The charity, which was supported by Buckley’s long time business associate Denis O’Brien has committed millions to supporting projects in Haiti since it was founded in 2008.

New financial filings show that it embarked on a phased wind down during 2020.

