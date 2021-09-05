Sojourn in legal limbo awaits DPC as WhatsApp fine is appealed
With the Facebook-owned messaging giant signalling its intention to appeal the €225m fine, months or even years in court are likely to await Helen Dixon and her office
The letter sent to WhatsApp last month that notified the Facebook subsidiary that it was being fined €225 million by the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), was the first big bang in the Irish watchdog’s oversight of EU privacy rules. But it may well end in a whimper.
WhatsApp has already announced that it will appeal the fine, which it deems “entirely disproportionate”. That means the DPC is now set to spend months, if...
