Richard Colwell: Fianna Fáil enjoys the upward side of the see-saw of government support

Fianna Fáil has done well throughout the winter. Now almost 70 per cent of those who voted for the party at the last general election say they would vote for it again. However, this state of affairs may be rebalanced after the handover of the role of Taoiseach at the end of this year

Richard Colwell
26th February, 2022
Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin: it appears the party is significantly more stable in terms of its leadership than at the height of the pandemic. Picture: Pool/AFP via Getty

While Sinn Féin continues to dominate the political landscape in Ireland, there is an interesting subplot that has been running for some time. It revolves around the two biggest government parties, and which of them is either gaining or losing support.

At the last election, the government parties secured 50 per cent of the first preference vote. As you might expect, that overall level has been slipping as we move through the term...

