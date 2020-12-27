Subscribe Today
Revenue ramps up preparations for Brexit rules and red tape

Revenue has recruited an extra 300 customs officers and is preparing for an avalanche of electronic customs forms that will be required from New Year’s Day onwards

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
27th December, 2020
Boris Johnson, British prime minister, speaking to Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, via video link after completing the Brexit deal Picture: Getty

Anyone who believes that the Brexit trade deal is an end to a troublesome process should be aware that the Revenue Commissioners are hiring an extra 300 customs officers to cope with it.

The trade deal agreed on Christmas Eve between Britain and the EU means there will be no tariffs on Irish goods going to Britain on January 1, no hard border on this island, and no acrimonious fallout between Britain and the EU which...

