Red C poll: No joy for Fianna Fáil as vaccine bounce nudges Fine Gael ahead of Sinn Féin

The latest Business Post/Red C poll could be perceived as good news for Fine Gael as it enters the final stage of the Dublin Bay South by-election.

Whatever bounce there is from the successful rollout of more than 3.5 million Covid vaccinations has gone to Leo Varadkar’s party, which is up by one point to 30 per cent, rather than Fianna Fáil, which is down by one point to 13 per cent....