Red C poll: No joy for Fianna Fáil as vaccine bounce nudges Fine Gael ahead of Sinn Féin

Despite satisfaction with the vaccine rollout, Fianna Fáil is down a point at 13 per cent, and the latest poll also shows that Sinn Féin has cemented its place with almost a third of the electorate

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
27th June, 2021
Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar with Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health: the anticipated bounce for the successful vaccine rollout has largely gone to Fine Gael rather than Fianna Fáil. Picture: RollingNews

The latest Business Post/Red C poll could be perceived as good news for Fine Gael as it enters the final stage of the Dublin Bay South by-election.

Whatever bounce there is from the successful rollout of more than 3.5 million Covid vaccinations has gone to Leo Varadkar’s party, which is up by one point to 30 per cent, rather than Fianna Fáil, which is down by one point to 13 per cent....

