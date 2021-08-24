Comment: This has been the least bad pandemic so far due to innovation and democracy
The very economic systems that have delivered vastly improved standards of living and greater medical knowledge over the years are being wrongly criticised
No one would want to repeat the past 18 months. Covid-19, climate change, and global political developments have left tens of millions of people worse off physically and financially. The news has been filled with accounts of horrifying death rates, viral mutations, pandemic restrictions, extreme weather, economic hardship, political conflict, and – now – the fall of the Western-backed Afghan government.
There has been much finger-pointing, as well as many proposals for fundamental changes to economic...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Climate change: Apocalyptic assessment confirms we now have everything to lose
The IPCC’s report on climate change demands dramatic changes to reach our targets now. But will governments have the courage to push back against sectors that have much to lose?
Analysis: Government’s new pathways to work strategy suggests a move towards a European-style welfare system
It is tempting for people to be cynical about employment initiatives, but many of the targets in previous strategies were achieved
Red C poll: No joy for Fianna Fáil as vaccine bounce nudges Fine Gael ahead of Sinn Féin
Despite satisfaction with the vaccine rollout, Fianna Fáil is down a point at 13 per cent, and the latest poll also shows that Sinn Féin has cemented its place with almost a third of the electorate
Fine Gael and Sinn Féin in dead heat with housing the key issue
The Dublin Bay South by-election could be a predictor for how the next general election will go, with FG and SF tied on the big issues and Fianna Fáil falling nearly out of contention completely