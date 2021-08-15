Subscribe Today
Log In

Analysis

Climate change: Apocalyptic assessment confirms we now have everything to lose

The IPCC’s report on climate change demands dramatic changes to reach our targets now. But will governments have the courage to push back against sectors that have much to lose?

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
15th August, 2021
Climate change: Apocalyptic assessment confirms we now have everything to lose
A wildfire moving towards the village of Gouves in Greece: experts have said such occurrences are part of a chain of extreme weather caused by climate change as a result of human behaviour. Picture: Angelos Tzortzinis/Getty

There have been countless scientific papers on the causes and potential consequences of global warming.

Over the last half-century in particular, the grim evidence has accumulated like carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, filling in the scientific blanks that initially led us to question whether global warming was really happening, or whether it was caused by human activity, or whether it would have any meaningful impact on the planet’s living conditions.

So when the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Heather Humphreys, the Minister for Social Protection, was at pains to differentiate the government’s new Pathways to Work from the Jobbridge work placement scheme that was in place during the last downturn. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Analysis: Government’s new pathways to work strategy suggests a move towards a European-style welfare system

Analysis Michael Brennan 1 month ago
Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar with Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health: the anticipated bounce for the successful vaccine rollout has largely gone to Fine Gael rather than Fianna Fáil. Picture: RollingNews

Red C poll: No joy for Fianna Fáil as vaccine bounce nudges Fine Gael ahead of Sinn Féin

Analysis Michael Brennan 1 month ago
Sinn Féin, led by Mary Lou McDonald, dominate the youth vote, at 44 per cent, and working-class groups, 40 per cent, while Fine Gael hold a strong command of the grey vote, 41 per cent, and those in slightly higher social grades, 34 per cent. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Fine Gael and Sinn Féin in dead heat with housing the key issue

Analysis John Rogers 1 month ago
Mary Lou McDonald, Sinn Féin president: her party is up two points in the polls to 29 per cent. Picture: PA

SF’s message on housing is still hitting home with Generation Rent

Analysis Michael Brennan 2 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1