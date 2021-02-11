Subscribe Today
Log In

Analysis

Analysis: Taoiseach cannot risk losing White House access

Micheál Martin will face backlash from some for his decision to travel to the US for St Patrick’s Day if invited but there is too much at stake for him to turn down the opportunity

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
11th February, 2021
Analysis: Taoiseach cannot risk losing White House access
Taoiseach Micheál Martin told RTÉ today: ‘If invited, I will go to the US.’ Photo: RollingNews.ie

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has put paid to a political “silly story” by confirming that he intends to visit new US President Joe Biden in the White House.

The notion that the visit would be cancelled is a sign of how crazy some parts of Irish politics have become during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Martin told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that he was “amused” at all the discussion in recent weeks about whether he...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Denis O’Brien pulled off an unlikely debt restructuring that wiped away $1.6 billion from its borrowings and pushed out the timeline for repaying the rest

A transformative deal for Digicel?

Analysis Ian Guider 1 month ago
Joe Biden will become the 46th US president on January 20. Picture: Getty

Resolution or revolution? 21 things to look out for in 2021

Analysis Ian Guider 1 month ago
Boris Johnson, British prime minister, speaking to Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, via video link after completing the Brexit deal Picture: Getty

Revenue ramps up preparations for Brexit rules and red tape

Analysis Michael Brennan 1 month ago
Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing this weekend has set off a fierce battle between Democrats and Republicans to occupy her Supreme Court seat

Ginsburg's death raises stakes in Supreme Court battle

US Marion McKeone 4 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1